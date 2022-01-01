Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey wraps in
Johnston
/
Johnston
/
Turkey Wraps
Johnston restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Nexdine - Northwoods Cafe (417)
1301 Atwood Avenue, Johnston
No reviews yet
SRIRACHA RANCH TURKEY WRAP
$0.00
More about Nexdine - Northwoods Cafe (417)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Escada Restaurant & Bar
39 Putnam Pike, Johnston
Avg 4.3
(458 reviews)
Chipotle Turkey Wrap
$11.95
More about Escada Restaurant & Bar
