Johnstown restaurants you'll love

Johnstown restaurants
Toast
  /
  Johnstown

Must-try Johnstown restaurants

Lazy Dog Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lazy Dog Bar & Grill

4801 Thompson pkwy, Johnstown

Avg 3.5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cajun Alfredo Pasta$15.95
penne pasta in a creamy cajun style Alfredo, pulled chicken, andouille sausage, peas, tomatoes and toast
Cuban (GFO)$14.05
mojo pork, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, kosher pickles, house pommery mustard, shallot mayo, cuban bread, pressed in panini
Smoked Jumbo Wings (GF)$15.95
1 lb of house smoked wings, carrots and celery. Served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Lazy Dog Bar & Grill
Dominic's Hometown Pizza image

 

Dominic's Hometown Pizza

19 S Parish St., Johnstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Super Special$12.00
The SUPER special two pizza discount will be applied at the time of check out using PROMO Code SUPERLARGE
X-Large Super Special$13.00
The SUPER special two pizza discount will be applied at the time of check out using PROMO Code SUPERXLARGE
Cheese Stix Large$10.00
More about Dominic's Hometown Pizza
Wing Shack image

 

Wing Shack

21 N Parish Avenue, Johnstown

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Wing Shack
Banner pic

 

SPIRITS Music Hall

1 N Parish Ave, Johnstown

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about SPIRITS Music Hall
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse image

 

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

4747 Marketplace Dr, Johnstown

No reviews yet
More about Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
