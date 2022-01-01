Johnstown restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lazy Dog Bar & Grill
4801 Thompson pkwy, Johnstown
|Popular items
|Cajun Alfredo Pasta
|$15.95
penne pasta in a creamy cajun style Alfredo, pulled chicken, andouille sausage, peas, tomatoes and toast
|Cuban (GFO)
|$14.05
mojo pork, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, kosher pickles, house pommery mustard, shallot mayo, cuban bread, pressed in panini
|Smoked Jumbo Wings (GF)
|$15.95
1 lb of house smoked wings, carrots and celery. Served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Dominic's Hometown Pizza
19 S Parish St., Johnstown
|Popular items
|Large Super Special
|$12.00
The SUPER special two pizza discount will be applied at the time of check out using PROMO Code SUPERLARGE
|X-Large Super Special
|$13.00
The SUPER special two pizza discount will be applied at the time of check out using PROMO Code SUPERXLARGE
|Cheese Stix Large
|$10.00
SPIRITS Music Hall
1 N Parish Ave, Johnstown
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
4747 Marketplace Dr, Johnstown