Salmon in Johnstown

Johnstown restaurants
Johnstown restaurants that serve salmon

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lazy Dog Bar & Grill - Johnstown

4801 Thompson pkwy, Johnstown

Avg 3.5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemon Curry Salmon (GF)$22.00
salmon filet, house made herbed lemon sauce, coconut rice with peas and mushrooms, rosemary, thyme and fresh garlic braised heirloom carrots
More about Lazy Dog Bar & Grill - Johnstown
Kona Hawaiian BBQ- Johnstown

4848 Larimer Parkway, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Aloha Plate-Grilled Salmon with Lemon$18.99
A bed of Steam Rice, A Side of Green Mix Salad with House Dressing.
Grilled Salmon with Lemon$18.99
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies
More about Kona Hawaiian BBQ- Johnstown

