Salmon in Johnstown

Lazy Dog Bar & Grill - Johnstown
4801 Thompson pkwy, Johnstown
|Lemon Curry Salmon (GF)
|$22.00
salmon filet, house made herbed lemon sauce, coconut rice with peas and mushrooms, rosemary, thyme and fresh garlic braised heirloom carrots
Kona Hawaiian BBQ- Johnstown
4848 Larimer Parkway, Johnstown
|Aloha Plate-Grilled Salmon with Lemon
|$18.99
A bed of Steam Rice, A Side of Green Mix Salad with House Dressing.
|Grilled Salmon with Lemon
|$18.99
Kona Plates includes 2 Scoops of Rice, 1 Scoop of Macaroni Salad and Veggies