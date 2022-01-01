Johnstown restaurants you'll love
Johnstown's top cuisines
Must-try Johnstown restaurants
More about Fiesta Del Rio
Fiesta Del Rio
854 W Coshocton St, Johnstown
|Popular items
|Fajita bowl
|$12.95
|Rice
|$2.99
|Super Burro
|$10.99
More about Ghostwriter Public House
FRENCH FRIES
Ghostwriter Public House
49 S Main Street, Johnstown
|Popular items
|RL Valley Ranch Smashburger
|$17.00
*NO TEMPS TAKEN ON SMASHBURGERS
american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, beef fat aioli (on side) fries
|RL Valley Ranch Bacon Smashburger
|$19.00
NO TEMPS TAKEN ON SMASHBURGERS
american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, bacon, beef fat aioli (on sd) fries
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Nashville style chile oil, special sauce, shaved lettuce, pickles, served with fries.