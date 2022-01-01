Johnstown restaurants you'll love

Johnstown restaurants
Toast
  • Johnstown

Johnstown's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Johnstown restaurants

Fiesta Del Rio image

 

Fiesta Del Rio

854 W Coshocton St, Johnstown

Avg 4.1 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita bowl$12.95
Rice$2.99
Super Burro$10.99
More about Fiesta Del Rio
Ghostwriter Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Ghostwriter Public House

49 S Main Street, Johnstown

Avg 5 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
RL Valley Ranch Smashburger$17.00
*NO TEMPS TAKEN ON SMASHBURGERS
american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, beef fat aioli (on side) fries
RL Valley Ranch Bacon Smashburger$19.00
NO TEMPS TAKEN ON SMASHBURGERS
american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, bacon, beef fat aioli (on sd) fries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Nashville style chile oil, special sauce, shaved lettuce, pickles, served with fries.
More about Ghostwriter Public House
Restaurant banner

 

Ghostwriter Public House

49 1/2 S Main Street, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ghostwriter Public House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Johnstown

Tacos

More near Johnstown to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
