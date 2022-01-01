Tacos in
Johnstown restaurants that serve tacos
Fiesta Del Rio
854 W Coshocton St, Johnstown
Avg 4.1
(47 reviews)
Soft Taco
$1.99
Hard Taco
$1.99
More about Fiesta Del Rio
FRENCH FRIES
Ghostwriter Public House
49 S Main Street, Johnstown
Avg 5
(2840 reviews)
Mushroom Tacos
$16.00
wood grilled mushrooms, corn tortillas, veggie slaw, avocado puree, micro cilantro, chips and queso
*ghost chile hot sauce available upon request
More about Ghostwriter Public House
