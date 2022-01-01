Tacos in Johnstown

Johnstown restaurants that serve tacos

Fiesta Del Rio image

 

Fiesta Del Rio

854 W Coshocton St, Johnstown

Avg 4.1 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Taco$1.99
Hard Taco$1.99
More about Fiesta Del Rio
Ghostwriter Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Ghostwriter Public House

49 S Main Street, Johnstown

Avg 5 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Tacos$16.00
wood grilled mushrooms, corn tortillas, veggie slaw, avocado puree, micro cilantro, chips and queso
*ghost chile hot sauce available upon request
More about Ghostwriter Public House
