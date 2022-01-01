Johnstown restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Johnstown Inn
1310 Frankstown Rd, Johnstown
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken on a bed of lettuce garnished with fresh vegetables, cheese, and fries. Choose one of our wing sauces to add a new flavor to your salad!
|Boneless
|$10.00
|Hot Jack Balls
|$6.40
Corner Coffee Shoppe
810 Scalp Ave, Johnstown
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.20
|Breaded Haddock
|$12.99
|Chopped Sirloin Steak
|$10.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jake's Pub & Grill
500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown
|Fish Sandwich
|$11.00
Filet of haddock, broiled or fried, served with cocktail or tartar and your choice of toppings
|Taco
|$9.00
Choose beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato & shredded cheddar jack cheese on a Punky's shell served with a side of sour cream and taco sauce. Try it in a wrap!
|Philly
|$9.00
Choose chicken or steak. Sautéed with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with provolone cheese on a toasted 8" roll
Stone Bridge Brewing Co.
104 Franklin St, Johnstown
|Cheap A$$ Beer (a light lager)
Our low calorie, low abv, light lager.
|Cranberry Craft Hard Seltzer
Packaged in 6 - 12 oz cans for your enjoyment.
|Blackberry Craft Hard Seltzer
The Haven
117 Langhorne Ave, Johnstown
|THE HAVEN CLUB
|$7.99
Play your choice of ham or turkey on three slices of toast with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, and a fried egg.
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$7.99
5 Chicken Tenders
|THE STRIP STEAK SANDWICH
|$10.99
I grilled marinated strip steak topped with grilled onions, provolone cheese and blue cheese dressing. Or having Philly style with grilled onions peppers and mushrooms.
Woodside Bar and Grill
430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown
|Woodside Philly
|$12.00
Choose chicken or shaved sirloin. Our Philly has grilled onion, peppers, mushrooms and a mozzarella provolone blend of cheese.
|Small Pizza
|$7.00
Old reliable made with our in house made marinara and mozzarella cheese. All you have to do is choose your toppings
|Large Pizza
|$11.00
Old reliable made with our in house made marinara and mozzarella cheese. All you have to do is choose your toppings
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Anthony's Restaurant Johnstown
725 Scalp Ave, Johnstown
|Meatball Parm Special
|$8.00
served over penne
|Chicken Cutlet
|$16.00
Two chicken cutlets breaded in our special seasoning mix then fried to perfection, served with parsley potatoes
|Chicken Parmigiana w/Spaghetti
|$8.00
1 piece Chicken Parmigiana with spaghetti
The Bistro - Johnstown
203 Nees Ave, Johnstown
|Stromboli Deluxe
|$9.49
|Baked Italian Whole Size
|$17.99
|French Fries
|$3.49
Bigdogz Grill
1750 Bedford St, Johnstown