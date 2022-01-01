Johnstown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Johnstown restaurants

The Johnstown Inn image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Johnstown Inn

1310 Frankstown Rd, Johnstown

Avg 4.8 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken on a bed of lettuce garnished with fresh vegetables, cheese, and fries. Choose one of our wing sauces to add a new flavor to your salad!
Boneless$10.00
Hot Jack Balls$6.40
More about The Johnstown Inn
Corner Coffee Shoppe image

 

Corner Coffee Shoppe

810 Scalp Ave, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$5.20
Breaded Haddock$12.99
Chopped Sirloin Steak$10.99
More about Corner Coffee Shoppe
Jake's Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jake's Pub & Grill

500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Sandwich$11.00
Filet of haddock, broiled or fried, served with cocktail or tartar and your choice of toppings
Taco$9.00
Choose beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato & shredded cheddar jack cheese on a Punky's shell served with a side of sour cream and taco sauce. Try it in a wrap!
Philly$9.00
Choose chicken or steak. Sautéed with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with provolone cheese on a toasted 8" roll
More about Jake's Pub & Grill
Stone Bridge Brewing Co. image

 

Stone Bridge Brewing Co.

104 Franklin St, Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheap A$$ Beer (a light lager)
Our low calorie, low abv, light lager.
Cranberry Craft Hard Seltzer
Packaged in 6 - 12 oz cans for your enjoyment.
Blackberry Craft Hard Seltzer
More about Stone Bridge Brewing Co.
The Haven image

 

The Haven

117 Langhorne Ave, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
THE HAVEN CLUB$7.99
Play your choice of ham or turkey on three slices of toast with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, and a fried egg.
CHICKEN TENDERS$7.99
5 Chicken Tenders
THE STRIP STEAK SANDWICH$10.99
I grilled marinated strip steak topped with grilled onions, provolone cheese and blue cheese dressing. Or having Philly style with grilled onions peppers and mushrooms.
More about The Haven
Restaurant banner

 

Woodside Bar and Grill

430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Woodside Philly$12.00
Choose chicken or shaved sirloin. Our Philly has grilled onion, peppers, mushrooms and a mozzarella provolone blend of cheese.
Small Pizza$7.00
Old reliable made with our in house made marinara and mozzarella cheese. All you have to do is choose your toppings
Large Pizza$11.00
Old reliable made with our in house made marinara and mozzarella cheese. All you have to do is choose your toppings
More about Woodside Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Anthony's Restaurant Johnstown

725 Scalp Ave, Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Parm Special$8.00
served over penne
Chicken Cutlet$16.00
Two chicken cutlets breaded in our special seasoning mix then fried to perfection, served with parsley potatoes
Chicken Parmigiana w/Spaghetti$8.00
1 piece Chicken Parmigiana with spaghetti
More about Anthony's Restaurant Johnstown
The Bistro - Johnstown image

 

The Bistro - Johnstown

203 Nees Ave, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stromboli Deluxe$9.49
Baked Italian Whole Size$17.99
French Fries$3.49
More about The Bistro - Johnstown
Restaurant banner

 

Bigdogz Grill

1750 Bedford St, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bigdogz Grill

