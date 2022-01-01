Johnstown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Johnstown

The Johnstown Inn image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Johnstown Inn

1310 Frankstown Rd, Johnstown

Avg 4.8 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken on a bed of lettuce garnished with fresh vegetables, cheese, and fries. Choose one of our wing sauces to add a new flavor to your salad!
1/2 Dozen Wings$7.50
French Fries$2.49
Jake's Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jake's Pub & Grill

500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wrap$8.00
Chicken (Choose grilled or fried) tossed in mild sauce served in a flour or wheat wrap with lettuce and tomatoes served with a side of ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Fish Sandwich$11.00
Filet of haddock, broiled or fried, served with cocktail or tartar and your choice of toppings
Buffalo Salad$12.00
House salad topped with grilled or fried chicken, or fried shrimp tossed in mild sauce, topped with provolone cheese, and fries
Stone Bridge Brewing Co. image

 

Stone Bridge Brewing Co.

104 Franklin St, Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheap A$$ Beer (a light lager)
Our low calorie, low abv, light lager.
Cranberry Craft Hard Seltzer
Packaged in 6 - 12 oz cans for your enjoyment.
Blackberry Craft Hard Seltzer
Woodside Bar and Grill

430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Woodside Burger$12.00
The burger is loaded with all of these glorious toppings. Bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg and topped with our Woodside chili.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.00
Freshly sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and burger.
Large Pizza$11.00
Old reliable made with our in house made marinara and mozzarella cheese. All you have to do is choose your toppings
Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

