Johnstown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Johnstown
More about The Johnstown Inn
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Johnstown Inn
1310 Frankstown Rd, Johnstown
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken on a bed of lettuce garnished with fresh vegetables, cheese, and fries. Choose one of our wing sauces to add a new flavor to your salad!
|1/2 Dozen Wings
|$7.50
|French Fries
|$2.49
More about Jake's Pub & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jake's Pub & Grill
500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wrap
|$8.00
Chicken (Choose grilled or fried) tossed in mild sauce served in a flour or wheat wrap with lettuce and tomatoes served with a side of ranch or Bleu Cheese.
|Fish Sandwich
|$11.00
Filet of haddock, broiled or fried, served with cocktail or tartar and your choice of toppings
|Buffalo Salad
|$12.00
House salad topped with grilled or fried chicken, or fried shrimp tossed in mild sauce, topped with provolone cheese, and fries
More about Stone Bridge Brewing Co.
Stone Bridge Brewing Co.
104 Franklin St, Johnstown
|Popular items
|Cheap A$$ Beer (a light lager)
Our low calorie, low abv, light lager.
|Cranberry Craft Hard Seltzer
Packaged in 6 - 12 oz cans for your enjoyment.
|Blackberry Craft Hard Seltzer
More about Woodside Bar and Grill
Woodside Bar and Grill
430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown
|Popular items
|Loaded Woodside Burger
|$12.00
The burger is loaded with all of these glorious toppings. Bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg and topped with our Woodside chili.
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$10.00
Freshly sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and burger.
|Large Pizza
|$11.00
Old reliable made with our in house made marinara and mozzarella cheese. All you have to do is choose your toppings