Buffalo chicken pizza in Johnstown

Johnstown restaurants
Johnstown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

The Bistro - Johnstown image

 

The Bistro - Johnstown

203 Nees Ave, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.99
More about The Bistro - Johnstown
Restaurant banner

 

Woodside Bar and Grill

430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
Revamped and served like a buffalo chicken dip on our freshly tossed dough with cheddar mozzarella cheese.
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.00
Revamped and served like a buffalo chicken dip on our freshly tossed dough with cheddar mozzarella cheese.
More about Woodside Bar and Grill

