Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Burritos in
Johnstown
/
Johnstown
/
Burritos
Johnstown restaurants that serve burritos
Corner Coffee Shoppe
810 Scalp Ave, Johnstown
No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito
$7.29
More about Corner Coffee Shoppe
Stone Bridge Brewing Co. - Downtown Johnstown
104 Franklin St, Johnstown
Avg 4.7
(166 reviews)
Burrito Bowl
$16.00
More about Stone Bridge Brewing Co. - Downtown Johnstown
Browse other tasty dishes in Johnstown
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Salad
Spaghetti
Mac And Cheese
Italian Subs
Cheese Fries
Grilled Chicken
Stromboli
More near Johnstown to explore
Greensburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Latrobe
Avg 3.7
(10 restaurants)
Irwin
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Monroeville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Ligonier
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New Kensington
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Scottdale
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
State College
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(30 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1065 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2016 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(442 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston