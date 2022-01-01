Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Johnstown

Johnstown restaurants
Johnstown restaurants that serve caesar salad

The Haven image

 

The Haven

117 Langhorne Ave, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$7.99
Chopped romaine tossed w/ tomato, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
More about The Haven
Restaurant banner

 

Woodside Bar and Grill

430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$7.50
Caesar Salad$7.00
More about Woodside Bar and Grill

