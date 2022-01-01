Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caesar salad in
Johnstown
/
Johnstown
/
Caesar Salad
Johnstown restaurants that serve caesar salad
The Haven
117 Langhorne Ave, Johnstown
No reviews yet
CAESAR SALAD
$7.99
Chopped romaine tossed w/ tomato, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
More about The Haven
Woodside Bar and Grill
430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$7.50
Caesar Salad
$7.00
More about Woodside Bar and Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Johnstown
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
French Fries
Chili
Tacos
Nachos
Cake
Fish Sandwiches
Quesadillas
More near Johnstown to explore
Greensburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Irwin
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Latrobe
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Monroeville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
New Kensington
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Ligonier
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Scottdale
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
State College
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(865 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1633 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston