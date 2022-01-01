Chicken wraps in Johnstown
Johnstown restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Corner Coffee Shoppe
Corner Coffee Shoppe
810 Scalp Ave, Johnstown
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.69
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.89
More about Woodside Bar and Grill
Woodside Bar and Grill
430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$10.00
Another Favorite your choice breaded or grilled chicken, wrapped with shredded mozzarella provolone cheese blend, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Your choice of Breaded, Grilled chicken tossed in our mild sauce with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato.