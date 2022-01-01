Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Johnstown
/
Johnstown
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Johnstown restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Corner Coffee Shoppe
810 Scalp Ave, Johnstown
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$3.89
More about Corner Coffee Shoppe
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jake's Pub & Grill
500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown
Avg 4.5
(711 reviews)
CINNAMON ROLL CHEESECAKE
$6.00
More about Jake's Pub & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Johnstown
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled Chicken
Stromboli
Steak Salad
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Turkey Bacon
More near Johnstown to explore
Greensburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Irwin
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Latrobe
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Monroeville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Ligonier
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
New Kensington
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Scottdale
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
State College
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston