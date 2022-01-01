Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Johnstown

Go
Johnstown restaurants
Toast

Johnstown restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

The Johnstown Inn image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Johnstown Inn

1310 Frankstown Rd, Johnstown

Avg 4.8 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Sandwich Platter$13.50
Fish Sandwich$9.50
Baked Fish Sandwich Platter$13.50
More about The Johnstown Inn
Jake's Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jake's Pub & Grill

500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$11.00
Filet of haddock, broiled or fried, served with cocktail or tartar and your choice of toppings
Fish Sandwich$11.00
More about Jake's Pub & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Woodside Bar and Grill

430 Highland Park Road, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$10.00
A large fillet of haddock, your choice hand breaded or broiled. Topped with lettuce and tomato. served with cocktail or tartar sauce.
More about Woodside Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Johnstown

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Waffles

Chef Salad

Cake

Map

More near Johnstown to explore

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston