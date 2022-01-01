Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Johnstown

Johnstown restaurants
Johnstown restaurants that serve shrimp basket

The Bistro - Johnstown image

 

The Bistro - Johnstown - 203 Nees Ave

203 Nees Ave, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp basket$9.49
More about The Bistro - Johnstown - 203 Nees Ave
Corner Coffee Shoppe image

 

Corner Coffee Shoppe

810 Scalp Ave, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp in a Basket$10.89
More about Corner Coffee Shoppe

