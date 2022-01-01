Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Johnstown

Go
Johnstown restaurants
Toast

Johnstown restaurants that serve waffles

Corner Coffee Shoppe image

 

Corner Coffee Shoppe

810 Scalp Ave, Johnstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle w/ Meat$6.89
More about Corner Coffee Shoppe
Jake's Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jake's Pub & Grill

500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$3.00
Waffle Fry LB$4.50
More about Jake's Pub & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Johnstown

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Cake

Stromboli

Turkey Clubs

Pretzels

Taco Salad

Map

More near Johnstown to explore

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

State College

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston