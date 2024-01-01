Johny's Pork Shack - 5244 Blowers Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
5244 Blowers Street, Halifax CN B3J 2B9
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Dear Friend Bar - 67 Portland Street
No Reviews
67 Portland Street Dartmouth, CN B2Y 1H1
View restaurant
Marble Slab Creamery - C106 Halifax - C106 Halifax NS
No Reviews
278 Lacewood Drive Halifax, NS B3M 3N8
View restaurant