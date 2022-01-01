Go
Joinery

Beer Hall and Rotisserie on Sausalito's Waterfront.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

300 Turney Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (2469 reviews)

Popular Items

Super Green Salad$14.00
Wild arugula, little gems, shaved brussel sprouts, sugar snap peas, white quinoa, toasted almonds, sesame seeds and carrot ginger dressing
Pulled Pork Tacos$15.00
3 Tacos on corn tortillas with pickled carrots and jalapenos, radishes, cilantro, crema and pepitas.
Fattoush Salad$14.00
little gems, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, radish, mint, sheep's milk feta, fried pita, sumac vinaigrette
Joinery Burger$14.00
Cream Co. 100% natural beef, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions and special sauce on butter toasted sesame bun
Kale and Radicchio Caesar$14.00
with fennel, shaved parmesan, olive oil breadcrumbs and creamy caesar dressing
French Fries$4.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.75
with Calabrian chili aioli, shaved fennel and arugula on butter toasted sesame bun
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.50
with capers and whole grain mustard aioli
Garlic Fries$5.75
Falafel Sandwich$13.50
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

300 Turney Street

Sausalito CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
