Go
Toast

JOJA

Family Owned and Operated
Please visit www.jojahawaii.com
for hours and locations.

725 Kapiolani Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

North Shore$20.00
hrimp, garlic sauce inspired by the famous North Shore shrimp plate, capellini pasta, scallions, and parmesan cheese.
Jalapeno Alfredo$17.00
Sautéed chicken and button mushrooms in jalapeño cream sauce tossed with rigatoni, with Parmesan cheese, green onion, and diced tomato.
Bang Bang$17.00
Jumbo shrimp, Italian sausage and mushrooms cooked in cajun red sauce, tossed with fresh linguini and fresh basil, with diced tomato, green onion and parmesan.
Bolognese$17.00
Slow cooked, grass fed beef, pork, red sauce, porcini mushrooms, and rigatoni, topped with melted mozzarella and basil.
Broccoli$8.00
Crispy tempura brocolli served with a side of ginger aioli
Calamari$12.00
Crispy Buttermilk fried calamari served with a side of fresh made marinara sauce
Chicken Parmesan$21.00
Breaded Chicken breast with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese, served on capellini pasta in bordelaise sauce, drizzled with pesto.
Baked Salmon$18.00
Atlantic Salmon baked with an onion herb blend, served with tempura brocolli, white rice with sesame seeds, and a side of ginger aioli.
Cookie of the Day- Mochi Crunch (2 pack)$4.00
Two Mochi Crunch Chip Cookies- Buttery chocolate chip with crunchy mochi bits, with crispy edges and chewy center.
Gnocchi Mushroom$17.00
Light and fluffy potato gnocchi in white mushroom sauce, drizzled with balsamic reduction, garnished with basil and topped with shaved parmesan.
See full menu

Location

725 Kapiolani Blvd

Honolulu HI

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Bar Maze

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Row Kakaako

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aloha Beer

No reviews yet

Order for pick up using this Toast ordering link (no fee to use). If you prefer delivery, most of our to-go items can be ordered through Grubhub for a small additional fee. Grubhub cannot deliver beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston