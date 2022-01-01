JOJA
Family Owned and Operated
Please visit www.jojahawaii.com
for hours and locations.
725 Kapiolani Blvd
Popular Items
Location
725 Kapiolani Blvd
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Bar Maze
Come in and enjoy!
The Row Kakaako
Come in and enjoy!
Aloha Beer
Order for pick up using this Toast ordering link (no fee to use). If you prefer delivery, most of our to-go items can be ordered through Grubhub for a small additional fee. Grubhub cannot deliver beer.