JoJo's Gelato

Fast casual dining at it's finest.

1007 Q Street

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$6.75
Garlic Cheese Curds$8.63
Executive Chef Salad$9.99
Smoked Chicken Bacon Avacado$6.99
Chicken Wrap$4.99
Rosemary Chicken Panini$6.99
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.39
Cowboy Burger$8.39
Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.19
Philly Cheesesteak$8.29
Location

1007 Q Street

Aurora NE

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Finish Line

TOMMY'S RESTAURANT

Post 61 Club

Welcome to the Post 61 Club. We have put together a wonderful menu of cooked-to-order items that are sure to please you. We offer amazing appetizers, entrees, and delectable desserts. Post 61 Club is dedicated to using locally sourced foods and making sure our small town providers are growing with us. We offer a full service bar and are willing to try just about anything!

Central Community College

