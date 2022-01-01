Go
Toast

JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville

Come in and enjoy!

5 Jackson Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sugar Cookie$2.25
Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles
The New Yorker$14.00
Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, homemade 1000 Island dressing on challah bread
KIDS Mac N Cheese$6.00
Cavatappi pasta, five cheese blend
Infused Milk$5.00
Your choice of double chocolate, blueberry lavender, or salted caramel
Nada Basic Milkshake$11.00
Oat milk based soft serve with your flavor choice
Smash Burger$14.00
Two four-ounce beef patties, American cheese, zip sauce, lettuce, pickles, sesame bun
KIDS Smash Burger$6.00
One 4-ounce beef patty, American cheese, sesame seed bun
JoJo's Fries$14.00
Waffle fries topped with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, bacon, chives, and sour cream
Walking Taco$12.00
Our sweet heat veggie chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, iceberg lettuce, and scallions atop a large bag of Fritos
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Eight mozzarella sticks served with homemade marinara sauce
See full menu

Location

5 Jackson Ave

Naperville IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lil Donkeys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Balboa's Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

Best Cheesesteaks Anywhere!!

Egg Harbor Cafe

No reviews yet

Online Order for curbside pick up!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston