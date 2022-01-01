Go
Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

6106 Black Horse Pike • $$

Avg 4 (504 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine, croutons and homemade Caesar dressing.
Garlic Knots$3.25
Tossed with olive oil, garlic, and parmesan.
Jumbo Wings
Buffalo style, Garlic parmesan, or Sweet & spicy served with bleu cheese and celery.
French Fries$5.00
Idaho's finest golden fried potatoes.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.50
Freshly breaded chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
16" PIZZA$15.25
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, red onion, cucumber, olives, egg, and tomato.
Cheesesteak Sub$9.95
100% grilled beef with mozzarella.
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$10.50
Fresh shaved grilled chicken with mozzarella.
12" PIZZA$11.50
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

6106 Black Horse Pike

Egg Harbor Township NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
