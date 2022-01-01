JoJo's Shake Bar
WE’RE THE NEXT MODERN DINER WITH OVER THE TOP MILK SHAKES AND PASTRIES INCLUDING JUMBO COOKIE FLIGHTS WITH INFUSED MILKS, BIGGIE HOT CHOCOLATES AND FROZEN MILK BARS.
A LIVELY BAR SCENE WITH A POINTED WHISKEY PROGRAM AND DECADENT COCKTAIL SELECTION FLANK THE FIRST FLOOR BAR AND 2ND FLOOR PLAYROOM - THE PERFECT VENUE FOR YOUR NEXT EVENT.
SMOOTHIES
835 North Michigan Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
835 North Michigan Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Comedy Bar Chicago
Stand-up comedy venue located on the 3rd floor of The Original Gino's East of Chicago.
Rosebud Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Wow Bao
Come in and enjoy!
Protein Bar - Northwestern
Northwestern Hospital