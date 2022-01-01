Go
Toast

JoJo's Shake Bar

WE’RE THE NEXT MODERN DINER WITH OVER THE TOP MILK SHAKES AND PASTRIES INCLUDING JUMBO COOKIE FLIGHTS WITH INFUSED MILKS, BIGGIE HOT CHOCOLATES AND FROZEN MILK BARS.
A LIVELY BAR SCENE WITH A POINTED WHISKEY PROGRAM AND DECADENT COCKTAIL SELECTION FLANK THE FIRST FLOOR BAR AND 2ND FLOOR PLAYROOM - THE PERFECT VENUE FOR YOUR NEXT EVENT.

SMOOTHIES

835 North Michigan Ave • $$

Avg 4 (20 reviews)

Popular Items

WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA NUT COOKIE$2.25
White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Gooey Toffee Pieces
THREE'S COMPANY$14.00
Strawberry Banana Milkshake
Sugar Cookie
Chocolate Peanut Dodo
Chocolate Dipped Cone
CLASSIC HOT CHOCOLATE$6.00
Classic Milk Hot Chocolate topped with Marshmallow Fluff
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

835 North Michigan Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Comedy Bar Chicago

No reviews yet

Stand-up comedy venue located on the 3rd floor of The Original Gino's East of Chicago.

Rosebud Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wow Bao

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Protein Bar - Northwestern

No reviews yet

Northwestern Hospital

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston