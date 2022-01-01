Go
Toast

JoJu

Come in and enjoy!

555 5th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#5 Caramel Pork Banh mi$11.95
Sweet & savory pork glazed with Vietnamese Caramel sauce
Sandwich come with toasted baguette, mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro
#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl$13.95
Korean style thinly sliced rib-eye beef
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots
#1B. The "(JoJu) Bowl$13.95
Vietnamese Caramel Pork and grilled pork sausage meat
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots
#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi$13.95
Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef with a hint of mild kimchi
Sandwich come with toasted baguette, mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro
Cold Brew Vietnamese Coffee$4.95
Cold Brew Vietnamese Coffee with condensed milk cream (sweetened)
#2 Lemongrass Chicken Banh mi$11.95
24-hr marinated grilled thigh meat in lemongrass sauce
Sandwich come with toasted baguette, mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro
#2B. Lemongrass Chicken Bowl$12.95
24-hour marinated grilled thigh meat in lemongrass sauce
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots
Plain Fries$4.55
Crispy seasoned double fried fries
#1 The Sweet (JoJu) Banh mi$12.95
Classic Vietnamese hams, pork pâté spread, and caramel pork
Sandwich come with toasted baguette, mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro
#6B. Vegetarian Ginger Beef Bowl$13.95
Sauteed mock "beef" (soy and tofu-based)
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots
Location

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:45 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:45 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:45 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:45 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 4:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
