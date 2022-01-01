Go
Toast

Joli

Offering TO-GO Food and Drinks!! Full cocktail menu and our list of 250+ gins are available. Try one of our curated Gin flights in the comfort of your own home!

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

618 NW 65th • $$

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)

Popular Items

Malasadas
Portuguese-inspired donuts coated in cinnamon sugar and served with salted cardamon caramel
Miso Glazed Carrots$13.00
Baby rainbow carrots, miso ginger glaze, jalapeno honey, scallions
Pollo Bravas$22.00
seared chicken breast, bravas cream sauce, blistered tomatillos, fingerling potatoes, charred lime
Fried Green Beans$8.00
Tempura fried, sweet chili aioli
Gin Chips$7.00
House made potato chips seasoned with juniper & cardamon, served with tartar & green onion
Castelvetrano Olives$8.00
Stuffed with fontina & lightly fried
Steak Frites$32.00
new york strip, romesco, allium brown butter, truffle fries, garlic aioli, micro-cilantro
Panzanella Salad$15.00
Kalamata olives, pickled red onions, cucumber, cherry tomato, mozzarella, garlic croutons, balsamic gastrique
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Parmesan, balsamic-honey vinaigrette
Truffle Fries$8.00
Truffle salt, parmesan, herbs, house chipotle-raspberry ketchup
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

618 NW 65th

Seattle WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
