Joliet American restaurants you'll love

The Dock At Inwood
3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Six breaded chicken tenders served with home cut fries. Toss them in buffalo, BBQ, spicy BBQ, spicy Asian, mango habanero, or garlic parmesan for $1.00 more!
|Kickin' Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese with one side
|Kickin' Shrimp
|$11.00
Five jumbo buffalo shrimp on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Heroes West Sports Grill
1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet
|Popular items
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$12.79
Grilled and chilled chicken breast with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and avocado, all rolled into a giant sundried tomato tortilla and served with a side of chipotle ranch.
|Twelve Jumbo Classic Wings
|$18.99
Jumbo chicken wings, floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
|Six Jumbo Classic Wings
|$10.69
Jumbo Wings, floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery stick and your choice of dipping sauce.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Metro Grill
2019 Essington Rd, Joliet
|Popular items
|Cream Soup
|$4.99
Monday- Broccoli Cheddar
Tuesday- Cream of Chicken Wild Rice
Wednesday- Cream of Chicken Pot Pie
Thursday- Cream of Spinach with Bacon
Friday- Creamy Loaded Potato
Saturday- Creamy Rueben
Sunday- Cream of Chicken with Rice
|Poorboy Steak
|$12.99
|Sierra Chicken Wrap
|$11.69