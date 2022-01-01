Joliet bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Joliet restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Joliet

Longshots - Sports Bar and Grill image

 

Longshots - Sports Bar and Grill

1609 Jefferson, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$2.75
Sunday .60 Wings
Jumbo Wings$8.95
More about Longshots - Sports Bar and Grill
Heroes West Sports Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Heroes West Sports Grill

1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet

Avg 4 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southwest Chicken Wrap$12.79
Grilled and chilled chicken breast with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and avocado, all rolled into a giant sundried tomato tortilla and served with a side of chipotle ranch.
Twelve Jumbo Classic Wings$18.99
Jumbo chicken wings, floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Six Jumbo Classic Wings$10.69
Jumbo Wings, floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery stick and your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Heroes West Sports Grill
Metro Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Metro Grill

2019 Essington Rd, Joliet

Avg 4.6 (2004 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cream Soup$4.99
Monday- Broccoli Cheddar
Tuesday- Cream of Chicken Wild Rice
Wednesday- Cream of Chicken Pot Pie
Thursday- Cream of Spinach with Bacon
Friday- Creamy Loaded Potato
Saturday- Creamy Rueben
Sunday- Cream of Chicken with Rice
Poorboy Steak$12.99
Sierra Chicken Wrap$11.69
More about Metro Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Joliet

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Nachos

Cheesecake

Waffles

Burritos

Map

More near Joliet to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston