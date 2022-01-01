Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Joliet

Go
Joliet restaurants
Toast

Joliet restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

 

The Dock At Inwood

3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
18 Boneless Wings$20.00
Choice of sauce: Spicy Asian, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy BBQ, Mango Habenero
12 Boneless Wings$14.00
Choice of sauce: Spicy Asian, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy BBQ, Mango Habenero
6 Boneless Wings$9.00
Choice of sauce: Spicy Asian, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy BBQ, Mango Habenero
More about The Dock At Inwood
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Heroes West Sports Grill

1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet

Avg 4 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Twelve Boneless Wings$18.99
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut fresh, floured and deep fried, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Six Boneless Wings$10.99
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut fresh, floured and deep fried, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Heroes West Sports Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Joliet

Pancakes

Crepes

Fish Tacos

Sliders

Pork Chops

Pretzels

Tortas

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Joliet to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1311 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston