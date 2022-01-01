Boneless wings in Joliet
Joliet restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about The Dock At Inwood
The Dock At Inwood
3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet
|18 Boneless Wings
|$20.00
Choice of sauce: Spicy Asian, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy BBQ, Mango Habenero
|12 Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Choice of sauce: Spicy Asian, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy BBQ, Mango Habenero
|6 Boneless Wings
|$9.00
Choice of sauce: Spicy Asian, BBQ, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy BBQ, Mango Habenero
More about Heroes West Sports Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Heroes West Sports Grill
1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet
|Twelve Boneless Wings
|$18.99
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut fresh, floured and deep fried, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
|Six Boneless Wings
|$10.99
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut fresh, floured and deep fried, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.