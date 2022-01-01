Caesar salad in Joliet
Joliet restaurants that serve caesar salad
The Dock At Inwood
3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing topped with garlic croutons, shaved and grated parmesan
Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
411 S Larkin Ave, Joliet
|Grilled Caesar Salad (Beverage Included)
|$14.00
Grilled Romaine Hearts, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
|Grilled Caesar Salad w/ Chicken (Beverage Included)
|$19.00
Grilled romaine hearts, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Heroes West Sports Grill
1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet
|Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Romaine lettuce, topped with house made croutons, fresh grated parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing.