Caesar salad in Joliet

Joliet restaurants
Joliet restaurants that serve caesar salad

The Dock At Inwood

3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing topped with garlic croutons, shaved and grated parmesan
Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet

411 S Larkin Ave, Joliet

TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Caesar Salad (Beverage Included)$14.00
Grilled Romaine Hearts, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Grilled Caesar Salad w/ Chicken (Beverage Included)$19.00
Grilled romaine hearts, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Heroes West Sports Grill

1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet

Avg 4 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, topped with house made croutons, fresh grated parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing.
Louie's Waffle House

1776 McDonough Street, Joliet

Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.65
