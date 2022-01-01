Cheese fries in Joliet
Joliet restaurants that serve cheese fries
The Dock At Inwood
3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet
|Fried Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$9.00
Served with chipotles ranch dipping sauce
Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
411 S Larkin Ave, Joliet
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Waffle fries, chili, queso, green onions
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco
1509 W Jefferson St, Joliet
|Steak Cheese Fries
|$5.00
|Cheese Fries
|$3.89
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Heroes West Sports Grill
1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.49
Beer battered white cheddar cheese curds, served with your choice of dipping sauce.