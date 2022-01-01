Chicken salad in Joliet
Joliet restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Dock At Inwood
3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet
|Kickin' Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo, spicy Joe Asian or Mango Habenero sauce, with avocado, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and your choice of dressing
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing topped with garlic croutons, shaved and grated parmesan
|Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, candided pecans, strawberries, shaved parmesan and poppyseed dressing on the side
Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
411 S Larkin Ave, Joliet
|Grilled Caesar Salad w/ Chicken (Beverage Included)
|$19.00
Grilled romaine hearts, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken
|Garden Salad w/ Chicken (Beverage Included)
|$12.00
SALADS • NOODLES
SOM ZA THAI CUISINE
2781 Black Rd, Joliet
|Spicy Chicken Salad !
|$7.95
Ground chicken, Scallion, Red onion, Cilantro, Toasted rice powder, Chili powder, with Lime dressing
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco
1509 W Jefferson St, Joliet
|Chicken & Shrimp Salad
|$10.25
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.25
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Metro Grill
2019 Essington Rd, Joliet
|Small Chicken Chopped Cobb Salad
|$11.99
|Small Strawberry Chicken Salad
|$11.99
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$13.99