Chicken sandwiches in Joliet
Joliet restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Dock At Inwood
3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet
|Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled or fried chicken with fireslaw and lettuce, tomato, pickle on the side, served with your choice of side
Louie's Waffle House
1776 McDonough Street, Joliet
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
|Malibu Chicken Sandwich
|$10.25
Tender chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese on a bun.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.