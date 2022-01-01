Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Joliet

Joliet restaurants
Joliet restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Dock At Inwood image

 

The Dock At Inwood

3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet

Kickin' Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled or fried chicken with fireslaw and lettuce, tomato, pickle on the side, served with your choice of side
Louie's Waffle House

1776 McDonough Street, Joliet

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Malibu Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Tender chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese on a bun.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
