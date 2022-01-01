Chicken wraps in Joliet
Joliet restaurants that serve chicken wraps
The Dock At Inwood
3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet
|Kickin' Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese with one side
Heroes West Sports Grill
1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$12.79
Grilled and chilled chicken breast with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and avocado, all rolled into a giant sundried tomato tortilla and served with a side of chipotle ranch.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.79
Grilled OR breaded boneless chicken breast tenders, tossed in buffalo sauce, rolled with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar-jack cheese in a giant flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch.