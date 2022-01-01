Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Joliet

Go
Joliet restaurants
Toast

Joliet restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet

411 S Larkin Ave, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
Waffle fries, chili, queso, green onions
More about Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Heroes West Sports Grill

1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet

Avg 4 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Chili Bowl$5.29
House made chili topped with cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and green onion.
Chili Bowl$4.29
Our house made chili is packed with fresh ground chuck, chili beans and house seasonings in a zesty broth.
Chili Cup$4.29
Our house made chili is packed with fresh ground chuck, chili beans and house seasonings in a zesty broth.
More about Heroes West Sports Grill
Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food image

 

Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food

1422 Riverboat Center Dr, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Dog$3.99
Chili Cheese Fry$4.94
More about Jimmy K's Handcrafted Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Joliet

Taco Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Reuben

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Blt Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Map

More near Joliet to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1311 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston