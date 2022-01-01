Chili in Joliet
Joliet restaurants that serve chili
Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
411 S Larkin Ave, Joliet
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Waffle fries, chili, queso, green onions
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Heroes West Sports Grill
1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet
|Texas Chili Bowl
|$5.29
House made chili topped with cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and green onion.
|Chili Bowl
|$4.29
Our house made chili is packed with fresh ground chuck, chili beans and house seasonings in a zesty broth.
|Chili Cup
|$4.29
