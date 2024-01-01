Crispy chicken in Joliet

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Heroes West Sports Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Heroes West Sports Bar & Grill - Joliet

1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet

Avg 4 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
More about Heroes West Sports Bar & Grill - Joliet
Item pic

 

Louie's Waffle House - 1776 McDonough Street

1776 McDonough Street, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Croissant$12.25
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
More about Louie's Waffle House - 1776 McDonough Street

