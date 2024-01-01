Crispy chicken in Joliet
Joliet restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Heroes West Sports Bar & Grill - Joliet
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Heroes West Sports Bar & Grill - Joliet
1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet
|Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
More about Louie's Waffle House - 1776 McDonough Street
Louie's Waffle House - 1776 McDonough Street
1776 McDonough Street, Joliet
|Crispy Chicken Croissant
|$12.25
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.