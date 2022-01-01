Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Joliet

Joliet restaurants
Toast

Joliet restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Pitstop Corner Café

2050 South Chicago Street, Joliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$2.99
More about Pitstop Corner Café
Item pic

 

Louie's Waffle House - 1776 McDonough Street

1776 McDonough Street, Joliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$9.25
Scrambled eggs, cheese sauce, and choice of meat, served on a croissant with hashbrowns
Equator Croissant$11.25
Freshy made albacore tuna salad.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
Mountain Croissant$11.25
Thinly sliced tender roast beef covered with bubbly mozzarella cheese.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
More about Louie's Waffle House - 1776 McDonough Street

