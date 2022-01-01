Croissants in Joliet
Louie's Waffle House - 1776 McDonough Street
1776 McDonough Street, Joliet
|Croissant Sandwich
|$9.25
Scrambled eggs, cheese sauce, and choice of meat, served on a croissant with hashbrowns
|Equator Croissant
|$11.25
Freshy made albacore tuna salad.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
|Mountain Croissant
|$11.25
Thinly sliced tender roast beef covered with bubbly mozzarella cheese.
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.