Fajitas in Joliet

Joliet restaurants
Joliet restaurants that serve fajitas

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco - Joliet

1509 W Jefferson St, Joliet

Avg 4.4 (4649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Shrimp Burrito$9.75
Shrimp Fajitas Dinner$13.99
Fajita Steak Dinner$11.99
More about El Burrito Loco - Joliet
Puerto Escondido - 509 N Chicago St

509 N Chicago St, Joliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAJITAS DE RES$12.99
More about Puerto Escondido - 509 N Chicago St

