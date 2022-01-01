Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Joliet

Go
Joliet restaurants
Toast

Joliet restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

The Dock At Inwood

3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing topped with garlic croutons, shaved and grated parmesan
Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, candided pecans, strawberries, shaved parmesan and poppyseed dressing on the side
Kickin' Chicken Grilled Cheese$12.00
Our traditional grilled cheese stuffed with breaded chicken in your choice of buffalo, mango habanero, or spicy Joe Asian sauce.
More about The Dock At Inwood
Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet image

 

Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet

411 S Larkin Ave, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Caesar Salad w/ Chicken (Beverage Included)$19.00
Grilled romaine hearts, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken
More about Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
El Burrito Loco image

BURRITOS

El Burrito Loco

1509 W Jefferson St, Joliet

Avg 4.4 (4649 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.25
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.25
Grilled Chicken Torta$8.50
More about El Burrito Loco
Heroes West Sports Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Heroes West Sports Grill

1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet

Avg 4 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$12.69
Marinated and grilled chicken breast served on a grilled bun with a side of pesto mayo.
More about Heroes West Sports Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Joliet

Fritters

Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Tortas

Shrimp Tacos

Boneless Wings

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Joliet to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1311 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (328 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston