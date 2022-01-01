Grilled chicken in Joliet
Joliet restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Dock At Inwood
The Dock At Inwood
3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing topped with garlic croutons, shaved and grated parmesan
|Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, candided pecans, strawberries, shaved parmesan and poppyseed dressing on the side
|Kickin' Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Our traditional grilled cheese stuffed with breaded chicken in your choice of buffalo, mango habanero, or spicy Joe Asian sauce.
More about Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
411 S Larkin Ave, Joliet
|Grilled Caesar Salad w/ Chicken (Beverage Included)
|$19.00
Grilled romaine hearts, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken
More about El Burrito Loco
BURRITOS
El Burrito Loco
1509 W Jefferson St, Joliet
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.25
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.25
|Grilled Chicken Torta
|$8.50