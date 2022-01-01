Grilled chicken salad in Joliet
Joliet restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
The Dock At Inwood
3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing topped with garlic croutons, shaved and grated parmesan
|Grilled Chicken Strawberry Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, candided pecans, strawberries, shaved parmesan and poppyseed dressing on the side
Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
411 S Larkin Ave, Joliet
|Grilled Caesar Salad w/ Chicken (Beverage Included)
|$19.00
Grilled romaine hearts, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken