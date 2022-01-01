Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Joliet

Joliet restaurants
Joliet restaurants that serve paninis

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Heroes West Sports Grill

1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet

Avg 4 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Pesto Panini$12.19
Sliced breast of turkey with sun dried tomato and basil pesto, topped with mozzarella cheese and served on herbed focaccia bread.
Cheese Panini$8.99
American, Swiss, Mozzarella, and Cheddar cheeses on sourdough, grilled on our panini press.
Reuben Panini$13.99
Marble rye stacked with lean house made corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of 1000 island dressing.
More about Heroes West Sports Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Metro Grill

2019 Essington Rd, Joliet

Avg 4.6 (2004 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesesteak Panini$14.99
Tennesse Panini$12.49
Santorini Panini$12.49
More about Metro Grill

