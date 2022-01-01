Pork chops in Joliet
Joliet restaurants that serve pork chops
Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet
411 S Larkin Ave, Joliet
|Fried Pork Chop
|$18.00
Seasoned crispy fried pork chop, garlic herb mash, bacon bourbon brussels
Heroes West Sports Grill
1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet
|Boneless Pork Chops (2)
|$16.89
Two 8oz Premium boneless pork chops, char grilled - hormone free.