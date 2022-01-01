Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Joliet

Joliet restaurants
Joliet restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

The Dock At Inwood

3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben$12.00
Corned beef topped with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 with one side
Reuben Rolls$9.00
All the fixings from our Rueben in an egg roll form with 1000 island dipping sauce
More about The Dock At Inwood
Heroes West Sports Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Heroes West Sports Grill

1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet

Avg 4 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Panini$13.99
Marble rye stacked with lean house made corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of 1000 island dressing.
More about Heroes West Sports Grill
Item pic

 

Louie's Waffle House

1776 McDonough Street, Joliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$10.45
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.
More about Louie's Waffle House
Metro Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Metro Grill

2019 Essington Rd, Joliet

Avg 4.6 (2004 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$13.59
More about Metro Grill

