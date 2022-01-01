Reuben in Joliet
Joliet restaurants that serve reuben
The Dock At Inwood
3000 West Jefferson St, Joliet
|Reuben
|$12.00
Corned beef topped with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 with one side
|Reuben Rolls
|$9.00
All the fixings from our Rueben in an egg roll form with 1000 island dipping sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Heroes West Sports Grill
1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet
|Reuben Panini
|$13.99
Marble rye stacked with lean house made corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of 1000 island dressing.
Louie's Waffle House
1776 McDonough Street, Joliet
|Reuben Sandwich
|$10.45
Served with choice of fries or onion rings and either a soup or drink.