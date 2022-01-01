Go
JOLLITY

Good Food. Good Mood. That’s simply what is has always been about
Inspired by food, drink, people, and the experiences that helped shape them; with the help of local farmers and artisans Jollity aims to create eclectic hospitality for all to celebrate.
We can’t wait to see you.

127 E. Third St

Popular Items

Fish Sando$14.00
Spicy Tartar/ White Shoyu Slaw/ Sesame Shokupan Bun
Risotto (VG, GF)$24.00
Kale/ Asparagus/ Miso Walnuts/ Candied Lemon
Scallops$23.00
Polenta/ Gouchujang Soffritto/ Collards/ Charmoula
Fried Brussel Sprout ( GF)$14.00
Fermented BBQ/ Bonito/ JP Mustard Aioli/ Koji Salt
Mushroom Dumpling (VG, GF)$9.00
Tofu/ Scallion/ Ginger/ Yuzu Kosho/ Shichimi Dipping Vinegar
Chicken Fried Duck$35.00
Thai Chili Glaze/ Hickory Peanuts/ Apple/ Celery/ Watercress/ Carrot Puree
Ny Strip$47.00
Potato + Gruyere Gratin/ Braised Daikon/ Kimchi Butter
Location

Dayton OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

