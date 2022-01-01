JOLLITY
Good Food. Good Mood. That’s simply what is has always been about
Inspired by food, drink, people, and the experiences that helped shape them; with the help of local farmers and artisans Jollity aims to create eclectic hospitality for all to celebrate.
We can’t wait to see you.
127 E. Third St
Popular Items
Location
127 E. Third St
Dayton OH
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bar Granada
Bar Granada is a local hotspot for weekend entertainment and craft tequila located in downtown Dayton on the banks of the Greater Miami River. We open our doors to a variety of local music and featured artists, celebrating the rich diversity and history in our fine city.
Join us and enjoy an exceptional place to dine, drink and chill, along with one of the best margaritas to be found in southwest Ohio.
Lily's Dayton
Lily's Dayton is a tropical-inspired, budget conscious, inclusive, warm, and welcoming eatery & drinkery in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio.
We offer in house dining, take out and delivery! For pick up, enter through the front bar door on 5th street, or park behind our building in the Wiley's lot and enter through back patio gate. Orders will be at the bar. For DELIVERY click the pencil icon next to pick up and enter your address!
For contactless curbside carryout, park near the green wall or the cat mural in the Wiley's parking lot, and call 937-723-7637 to let us know you've arrived so we can bring the order out when ready.
Thank you for supporting local!
MJ's On Jefferson
Come in and enjoy!