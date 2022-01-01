Go
Jon Smith Subs image

Jon Smith Subs

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5160 COWAN RD

ACWORTH, GA 30101

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese w/Onions 6"$7.50
Authentic Italian 6"$7.50
Large Fry$3.50
Turkey Breast 12"$11.95
Classic Steak 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, provolone & mayo
Steak Bomb 6"$6.95
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Medium Fry$3.25
Small Fry$2.95
The Gator 12"$12.95
Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce,
topped with bacon bits
Authentic Italian 12"$11.95

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

5160 COWAN RD, ACWORTH GA 30101

Directions

