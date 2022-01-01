Go
Jon Smith Subs

16031 Fifteen Mile Rd

Popular Items

Steak Bomb 6"$6.95
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Authentic Italian 12"$11.95
Small Fry$2.95
Large Fry$3.50
Classic Steak 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, provolone & mayo
The Gator 12"$12.95
Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce,
topped with bacon bits
The Cuban$7.95
Smoked Virginia ham, mojo pork, boiled ham with pickle, Swiss, Hellmann's® mayo & yellow mustard served on real Cuban bread
Steak Bomb 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Medium Fry$3.25
Authentic Italian 6"$7.50
Location

Clinton Township MI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
