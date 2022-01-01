Go
Jon Smith Subs

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

322 Inman Avenue • $

Avg 4.2 (148 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Bomb 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
The Cuban$7.95
Smoked Virginia ham, mojo pork, boiled ham with pickle, Swiss, Hellmann's® mayo & yellow mustard served on real Cuban bread
Medium Fry$3.25
Classic Steak 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, provolone & mayo
Chicken Bomb 12"$10.95
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Small Fry$2.95
Steak Bomb 6"$6.95
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Large Fry$3.50
The Gator 12"$12.95
Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce,
topped with bacon bits
Steak & Cheese w/Onions 6"$7.50

Location

322 Inman Avenue

Colonia NJ

