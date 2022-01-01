Jon Smith Subs
Come in and enjoy!
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
9701 W Flamingo Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9701 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wing King
Come in and enjoy!
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
Come in and enjoy!
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
At Ori'Zaba's, our mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients.
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
Southern Style BBQ & comfort foods!