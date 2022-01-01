Go
Jon Smith Subs

Come in and enjoy!

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

9701 W Flamingo Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (873 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Fry$3.50
Small Fry$2.95
Authentic Italian 12"$11.95
The Gator 12"$12.95
Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce,
topped with bacon bits
Authentic Italian 6"$7.50
Chicken Bomb 12"$10.95
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Medium Fry$3.25
Steak Bomb 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Turkey Breast 12"$11.95
Steak & Cheese w/Onions 6"$7.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9701 W Flamingo Rd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
