Jon Smith Subs

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

150 S.Ten Mile Road • $$

Avg 3.9 (231 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Bomb 12"$10.95
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Small Fry$2.95
Medium Fry$3.25
Steak & Cheese w/Onions 6"$7.50
Classic Steak 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, provolone & mayo
Steak Bomb 6"$6.95
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Steak Bomb 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Authentic Italian 12"$11.95
Authentic Italian 6"$7.50
The Cuban$7.95
Smoked Virginia ham, mojo pork, boiled ham with pickle, Swiss, Hellmann's® mayo & yellow mustard served on real Cuban bread

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

150 S.Ten Mile Road

Meridian ID

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
