Jon Smith Subs

Come in and enjoy!

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

8178 Cooley Lake Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (218 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Breast 12"$11.95
Steak Bomb 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo
Medium Fry$3.25
Authentic Italian 12"$11.95
Authentic Italian 6"$7.50
Turkey Breast 6"$7.50
The Cuban$7.95
Smoked Virginia ham, mojo pork, boiled ham with pickle, Swiss, Hellmann's® mayo & yellow mustard served on real Cuban bread
The Gator 12"$12.95
Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce,
topped with bacon bits
Large Fry$3.50
Classic Steak 12"$10.50
Grilled onions, provolone & mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

8178 Cooley Lake Rd

White Lake MI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
