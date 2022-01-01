Go
Jon & Vinny's

Local, organic produce, goods and more!

412 North Fairfax



Popular Items

Shady Lady Tomatoes$5.00
1lb Per Order, Wong Farms
Chicken Eggs$9.50
Dozen Eggs Per Order, Schaner Family Farms
Rainbow Carrots$3.00
1 Bunch Per Order, Garden Of Farm
Cauliflower$4.00
1 Per Order, Tamai Family Farm
Chicken Breast$6.00
One Breast Per Order
Avocados$8.00
3 Per Order, Schaner Family Farms
Strawberries$6.00
1 Pint Per Order, Tamai Family Farms
Gem Lettuce$4.00
2 Heads Per Order, Yerba Buena Farm
Blueberries$6.00
1 Pint Per Order, Pudwill Farms
Salmon$11.25
7oz
Location



LA CA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
