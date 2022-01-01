Go
Jonah's Kitchen

We are a Chef Driven Fast Casual restaurant. Come in and make yourselves at home. You order your food at the counter, get a number then find a table to sit at. Our staff will be here to help you with any questions.

2518 Wilshire Blvd

Popular Items

CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.00
SHRIMP TACO$8.00
BRISKIT MULITA$12.00
Two Corn Tortillas, 16 Hour Smoked "Black Angus" Beef Brisket, Grilled Cheese, Avocado Salsa
MI AMOR$17.00
Yellowtail Ahi Tuna, Yuzu, Ponzu, Avocado, Sesame Seed, Crispy Shallot, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Flour Tortilla
CHIPOTLE CREAM CORN$11.00
Organic Sweet Corn, Chipotle, Peppers, Cream, Queso Fresco
SHRIMP SALTADO$26.00
Peruvian Stir-Fry, Shrimp, Tomato, Red Onion, Scallion, Red Pepper, Served with Aji Verde and Rice.
K-TOWN CHICKEN$24.00
1/2 Chicken, Smoked Paprika, Lemon, Gochujang Sauce.
KING WAGYU TACO$7.00
"Snake River Farms" Wagyu Beef, Crispy Local Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Salsas, Pickled Onion
Crispy Truffle Potatoes$11.00
Location

Santa Monica CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
