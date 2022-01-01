Jonah's Kitchen
We are a Chef Driven Fast Casual restaurant. Come in and make yourselves at home. You order your food at the counter, get a number then find a table to sit at. Our staff will be here to help you with any questions.
Location
2518 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
